ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACLLF opened at $30.13 on Friday. ATCO has a one year low of $29.66 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

ATCO Cuts Dividend

About ATCO

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.3509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.