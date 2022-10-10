ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ATCO to C$49.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

ATCO stock opened at C$41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.38. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$48.46.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, with a total value of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,259,083,593.60. Insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,308,750 in the last 90 days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

