ATI (NYSE:ATI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.14.

ATI Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $27.96 on Friday. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $406,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,490. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth $216,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 47.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

