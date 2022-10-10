Atlanticus’ (ATLC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $50.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATLC. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

