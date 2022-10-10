Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

