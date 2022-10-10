Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.74.
Atlas Copco Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.87.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.