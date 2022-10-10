Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.