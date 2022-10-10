Atomic Wallet Coin Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Atomic Wallet Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,603,658.692008 in circulation. The last known price of Atomic Wallet Coin is 0.34899945 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $652.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atomicwallet.io/.”

