Augur Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00036410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $77.59 million and $4.62 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Augur (REP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Augur has a current supply of 11,000,000. The last known price of Augur is 7.12307552 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,902,852.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.augur.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

