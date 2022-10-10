AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

AutoCanada stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

