Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.44. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd bought 123,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,182,132 shares in the company, valued at $483,875,471.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.