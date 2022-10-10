Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 3.3 %

ADP stock opened at $227.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

