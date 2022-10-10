Avalaunch (XAVA) Price Tops $0.32

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Avalaunch has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalaunch token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalaunch Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 tokens. The official website for Avalaunch is avalaunch.app. The official message board for Avalaunch is medium.com/avalaunch. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @avalaunchapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalaunch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch (XAVA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Avalaunch has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Avalaunch is 0.32769941 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $462,658.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avalaunch.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

