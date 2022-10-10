Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,406,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,128,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 557,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 58,468 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $46.85 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

