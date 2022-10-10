Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Holdings Boosted by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,542 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $65.79.

