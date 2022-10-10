Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVNW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.45. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 407,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.