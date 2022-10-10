Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.0371 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $89,107.32 and approximately $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @axisdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Axis DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axis DeFi has a current supply of 24,000,000 with 2,084,401 in circulation. The last known price of Axis DeFi is 0.03921035 USD and is down -9.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $34,225.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axisdefi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

