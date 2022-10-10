Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of AYRWF opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

