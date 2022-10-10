AZZ (AZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AZZ by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

