B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 28.47%. Equities analysts predict that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

