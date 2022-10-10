BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $888.75.

Shares of BAESY opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

