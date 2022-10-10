BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $888.75.
BAE Systems Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of BAESY opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. BAE Systems has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $41.14.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
