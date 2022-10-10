Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after buying an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after buying an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,060,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,629 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.92.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

