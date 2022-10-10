Barclays Cuts The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Price Target to GBX 160

The Gym Group (LON:GYM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The Gym Group Stock Performance

LON GYM opened at GBX 121 ($1.46) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.02. The Gym Group has a 12-month low of GBX 103.20 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 295 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.65. The firm has a market cap of £215.34 million and a P/E ratio of -5.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Gym Group Company Profile

In other The Gym Group news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). In related news, insider Ann-marie Murphy sold 93,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £122,054.40 ($147,479.94). Also, insider Richard Stables purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($61,321.89).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

