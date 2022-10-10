Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).
Entain Trading Down 1.4 %
LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,130 ($13.65) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,231.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,328.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,211 ($26.72). The firm has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,138.89.
Entain Announces Dividend
Entain Company Profile
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
Read More
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.