Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. Barnes Group has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 1,154,040 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,168,000 after buying an additional 289,823 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,910,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 162,693 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

