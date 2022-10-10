BasketCoin (BSKT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $49,886.00

BasketCoin (BSKT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One BasketCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BasketCoin has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. BasketCoin has a market cap of $538,127.15 and approximately $49,886.00 worth of BasketCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010207 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BasketCoin Profile

BasketCoin’s launch date was March 4th, 2021. BasketCoin’s total supply is 3,636,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,746,572 tokens. BasketCoin’s official Twitter account is @basketcoin_bskt. The official message board for BasketCoin is medium.com/@bskt-global. The official website for BasketCoin is basketcoin.io.

BasketCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BasketCoin (BSKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BasketCoin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BasketCoin is 0.06944082 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $263.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://basketcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BasketCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

