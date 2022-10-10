BasketDAO Price Hits $0.55 (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One BasketDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. BasketDAO has a market cap of $55,337.00 and approximately $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BasketDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BasketDAO Coin Profile

BasketDAO launched on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BasketDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BasketDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BasketDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BasketDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.