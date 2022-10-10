BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.51 Million

BENQI (QI) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One BENQI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $27.51 million and $1.73 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BENQI Token Profile

BENQI’s genesis date was August 19th, 2021. BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,986,695,565 tokens. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @benqifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BENQI is benqifinance.medium.com. The official website for BENQI is benqi.fi.

Buying and Selling BENQI

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI (QI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. BENQI has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 2,985,624,021 in circulation. The last known price of BENQI is 0.0091159 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $632,611.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://benqi.fi/.”

