Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $47.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 39,286 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,490,903.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,344,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,411,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 170.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

