Berenberg Bank Cuts Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 115

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 146.91 ($1.78).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

LON VOD opened at GBX 102.02 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.54.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.