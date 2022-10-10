Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 209.66 ($2.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. Hollywood Bowl Group has a twelve month low of GBX 161.40 ($1.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.24. The firm has a market cap of £358.66 million and a PE ratio of 873.58.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.