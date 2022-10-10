Berry Data 1-Day Volume Tops $29,577.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Berry Data token can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $499,379.75 and approximately $29,577.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,505,018 tokens. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry Data is berrydata.co. Berry Data’s official message board is medium.com/berry-data-official.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data (BRY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Berry Data has a current supply of 7,500,000 with 2,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Berry Data is 0.08000335 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,508.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berrydata.co/.”

