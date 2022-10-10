Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $887,081.20 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $138.54 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

