Bill Few Associates Inc. Sells 518 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $124.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $296.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $123.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

