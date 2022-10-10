Binemon (BIN) Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Binemon (BIN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $727,186.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001857 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Binemon Token Profile

Binemon (BIN) is a token. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 tokens. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binemon’s official website is binemon.io.

Buying and Selling Binemon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binemon (BIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Binemon has a current supply of 934,870,751 with 784,870,751 in circulation. The last known price of Binemon is 0.00182117 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $752,729.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.