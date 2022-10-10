Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $300.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.38.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $257.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

