Bistroo (BIST) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Bistroo (BIST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Bistroo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $765,497.16 and approximately $49,127.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003208 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bistroo Token Profile

Bistroo’s genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 tokens. The official website for Bistroo is www.bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @bistrooio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bistroo is https://reddit.com/r/bistroo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bistroo’s official message board is bistroo.medium.com.

Bistroo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo (BIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bistroo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 43,565,302 in circulation. The last known price of Bistroo is 0.01755273 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $44,036.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bistroo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bistroo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bistroo using one of the exchanges listed above.

