Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00282566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00108194 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00070772 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTCP through the process of mining. Bitcoin Private has a current supply of 22,815,307 with 4,785,761 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Private is 0.73853904 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcprivate.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

