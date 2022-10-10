Black Eye Galaxy 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,377.00 (BYG)

Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Black Eye Galaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Black Eye Galaxy has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Black Eye Galaxy has a total market cap of $2,838.73 and $41,377.00 worth of Black Eye Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Black Eye Galaxy Token Profile

Black Eye Galaxy launched on June 1st, 2021. Black Eye Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @blackeyegalaxy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Black Eye Galaxy is blackeyegalaxy.medium.com. Black Eye Galaxy’s official website is blackeyegalaxy.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Eye Galaxy (BYG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Black Eye Galaxy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Black Eye Galaxy is 0.00004986 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $97.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackeyegalaxy.space/.”

