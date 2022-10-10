BlackHat Price Tops $0.0829 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $728,309.80 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s genesis date was March 30th, 2021. BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. BlackHat’s official website is blackhatco.in. BlackHat’s official message board is medium.com/@blackhatcoin. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat (BLKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. BlackHat has a current supply of 9,656,565.4206477 with 7,604,715 in circulation. The last known price of BlackHat is 0.08290808 USD and is down -5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $83,854.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhatco.in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

