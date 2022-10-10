BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market cap of $291,160.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010247 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was first traded on April 27th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official website is blackhole.black/#. The official message board for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackholeprotocol.medium.com. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @blackholeburn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is 0.00304929 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $9,649.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhole.black/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

