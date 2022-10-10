BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.
BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.30.
BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.