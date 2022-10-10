BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKT stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.30.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

