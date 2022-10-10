BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).
