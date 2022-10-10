BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.24) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.69).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

