Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock valued at $86,730,717 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $86.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

