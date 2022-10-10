Blind Boxes 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,867.00 (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Blind Boxes token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blind Boxes has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blind Boxes has a market cap of $593,600.00 and $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blind Boxes Token Profile

Blind Boxes launched on March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blind Boxes’ official message board is blindboxes-io.medium.com. The official website for Blind Boxes is blindboxes.io.

Blind Boxes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes (BLES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blind Boxes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blind Boxes is 0.00643481 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,579.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blindboxes.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blind Boxes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

