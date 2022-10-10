Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,871,062.89 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $2,192,670.20.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $57.41 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $270.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.09 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Block by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Block by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Block by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

