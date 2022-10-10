Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,160.05

Blockpass (PASS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market cap of $253,160.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @blockpassorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass (PASS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockpass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 167,223,761.64 in circulation. The last known price of Blockpass is 0.0015139 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $53.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockpass.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

