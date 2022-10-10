BOMB Market Cap Reaches $167,388.72 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. BOMB has a total market cap of $167,388.72 and approximately $100,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 890,282 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is https://reddit.com/r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOMB has a current supply of 891,070 with 890,282 in circulation. The last known price of BOMB is 0.19758295 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $97,117.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bombtoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.