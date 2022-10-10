BonusCloud Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $18,505.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00010184 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud launched on June 1st, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bonus_cloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud (BXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BonusCloud has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 3,352,137,888.214126 in circulation. The last known price of BonusCloud is 0.0003745 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,304.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonuscloud.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

