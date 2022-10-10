BonusCloud Trading Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (BXC)

BonusCloud (BXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $18,505.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud’s launch date was June 1st, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bonus_cloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BonusCloud Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonusCloud (BXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BonusCloud has a current supply of 7,000,000,000 with 3,352,137,888.214126 in circulation. The last known price of BonusCloud is 0.0003745 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $30,304.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonuscloud.io/.”

