Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.67.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$40.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1599999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dany St-Pierre acquired 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

